PSG preparing an offer for Vlahovic regardless of Mbappé future

In the last few days, the track that leads Dusan Vlahovic to the French capital is slowly heating up.

The Serbian could leave Juventus this summer in the face of a lucrative offer. The club would seize the opportunity to collect some transfer funds.

According to Sportitalia via ilBianconero, Paris Saint-Germain is preparing a massive offer to prise Vlahovic away from Juventus.

The source claims the bid could reach 90 million euros including bonuses. On the other hand, the striker would collect 9 million euros per year as net wages. This would be an upgrade on his current salary (around 7 million).

Moreover, the report believes PSG will pursue Vlahovic regardless of whether Kylian Mbappé stays at the club or leaves in the summer.

The French superstar fell out with the management recently after refusing to sign a contract extension. The Ligue 1 winners are looking to sell him this summer, but are yet to receive satisfying offers.

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) is almost running the same story. The Turin-based newspaper understands that PSG need a new centre-forward even if Mbappé were to stay.

The source expects the Parisians to sell some players who are surplus to requirements before launching an offer for the 23-year-old striker.

The report adds that the former Fiorentina man prefers to join the French champions rather than Chelsea who missed out on European football following a chaotic campaign.