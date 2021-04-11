PSG puts Juventus target up for sale, here is his price tag

PSG has placed a price tag on Mauro Icardi as they prepare to allow the former Inter Milan striker to leave.

Icardi made a name for himself as an efficient goalscorer in Serie A and joined the French giants last season, initially on loan.

His first campaign in Ligue 1 was a major positive as he helped the Parisians to support Kylian Mbappe and Neymar with goals in their attack.

This season has seen him face serious competition from Moise Kean, who is on loan from Everton.

The Argentinean remains efficient in front of the goal, but PSG can do without him and they are looking to allow him to leave them.

He has been linked with a return to Italy, but he fell out with the fans at Inter and that means he would need a new home.

Joining AC Milan is a possibility, but reports have named Juventus as favourites to sign him because he can help the Bianconeri become a dominant side in Italy again with his goals.

Calciomercato says PSG wants to end their relationship with the striker and they have placed him on the market for 40m euros.

He is worth that fee, but Juventus might ask for an easier payment plan to pull it off considering their latest economic struggles.