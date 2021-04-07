PSG readies ambitious offer for Juventus star

PSG are ramping up their efforts to sign Paulo Dybala in the summer and a new report says they are prepared to double his current salary.

The Argentinean has been negotiating with Juve over a new deal, but progress isn’t being made and he could be sold.

He will have a season left on his current deal in the summer and the club cannot afford to lose him.

Several top teams have been monitoring his contract situation and they want to take advantage of it to land him.

PSG has the strongest interest in his signature, with the French side looking to revamp their team in the summer.

Todofichajes says Mauricio Pochettino has told his club that he wants Dybala in his team for the next campaign.

The former Tottenham boss is confident that he will be able to get the best out of the former Palermo man.

The Ligue 1 holders want to back their manager with the stars that he needs and the report says they will start talks in the coming days.

Dybala has had a poor season, but the Argentinean remains one of the most talented players in Andrea Pirlo’s squad.