Juventus is once again aiming to secure the services of Randal Kolo Muani during this summer’s transfer window, following a productive loan spell in the second half of last season. The striker impressed with his performances during that time, including a strong showing at the Club World Cup, where he played a notable role for the Bianconeri.

Despite his success, he is not expected to return to the plans at Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side appears open to parting ways with the forward and is willing to facilitate a transfer to Juventus should the terms be suitable for all parties involved.

Positive Experience at Juventus Fuels Striker’s Interest

Kolo Muani is also believed to be keen on a return to Turin, having enjoyed his previous stint with the club. The attacker found the environment conducive to his style of play and made a positive impact in his short time there. His interest in rejoining Juventus adds weight to the possibility of a deal being reached.

Discussions are ongoing between the two clubs, and Juventus remains confident that an agreement can be found. However, the club is currently prioritising other business in the transfer market, which may delay their pursuit of the striker. This hesitation could create an opportunity for other clubs to step in.

Juventus Faces Competition for the Signing

As cited by Calciomercato, Juventus has not been granted any exclusive rights to negotiate for the player. The report notes that PSG is open to offers from other interested parties and is not focused on where Kolo Muani ends up, so long as the transfer is completed this summer.

This means that while Juventus is very much in the race to secure his signature, the absence of exclusivity opens the door for rival clubs to enter the picture. If Juventus truly considers Kolo Muani a key target, they will need to act swiftly to prevent losing out on his signing.

The coming weeks could be crucial, and decisive action may be required if the club hopes to welcome the striker back before the window closes.