Juventus have so far failed in their attempts to secure a new striker, a situation that has forced the Bianconeri to reconsider a potential move for Randal Kolo Muani. The French forward spent the second half of last season at the Allianz Stadium and delivered encouraging performances, prompting Juve to explore the possibility of bringing him back during the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain were initially open to allowing the player to leave, and discussions took place between the two clubs. However, despite prolonged talks, they were unable to reach an agreement on the structure of the deal. As the window progressed, Juventus ultimately walked away from negotiations and redirected their focus towards Lois Openda, a decision that reportedly caused frustration on the Parisian side.

Complicated relationships and stalled negotiations

Juventus are now once again keen to ensure the squad is reinforced with a recognised striker, leading them to re-establish contact regarding Kolo Muani. At present, the forward is on loan at Tottenham, and the Premier League club has shown no willingness to allow him to depart. More significantly, Paris Saint-Germain are also not interested in reopening discussions.

According to Tuttojuve, the Ligue 1 champions remain unhappy with how Juventus handled negotiations during the summer and are reluctant to facilitate a move for any of their players to Turin. This lingering irritation appears to be a major obstacle, regardless of Juventus renewed interest in the striker.

Player openness but limited options

Despite the difficulties at club level, Kolo Muani reportedly enjoyed his previous spell in Turin and would be open to returning if the opportunity arose. His positive experience with the team and familiarity with the environment make him an appealing option for Juventus as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.

Nevertheless, the current stance of both Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham leaves Juventus with little room to manoeuvre. While the Bianconeri remain determined to add a striker to their ranks, the combination of strained relations and contractual complications means that, for now, a return for Kolo Muani appears unlikely.