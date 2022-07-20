Juventus wants to add Leandro Paredes to their squad in this transfer window.

The Argentinian has been their long-term target and the Bianconeri see him as a player that can improve their midfield further.

PSG’s desire to offload him has encouraged them, and the midfielder will also not turn down a return to Serie A.

The Bianconeri are now looking to add him to their squad as soon as they can.

However, there has been an issue with PSG’s demands to sell him.

Although he is on the market, the Ligue 1 side is not looking to sanction his sale cheaply.

They want 30m euros before he leaves the Parc des Princes, and they have insisted on that figure, according to a new report on Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been tracked by Juve for a long time now and we probably should have added him to our squad by now.

The midfielder remains one of the finest players in his position on the market. That means we must be prepared to pay a good fee to sign him.

There are still almost two months left before the market closes, so we have time to gather enough cash to launch an important bid for his signature.