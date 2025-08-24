While the two clubs have been negotiating for months, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain still can’t find an agreement for the transfer of Randal Kolo Muani.

The French striker became an outcast in Luis Enrique’s squad last December, but was handed an escape rope by the Bianconeri, who hosted him on loan between January and June.

The 26-year-old was all too happy to play his football in Turin that he turned down offers from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham this summer while awaiting a return to Juventus. And yet, the Serie A giants have been struggling to strike a deal with their Parisian counterparts.

Juventus & PSG have been in talks for months

In recent weeks, it was suggested that two clubs had an accord in principle over another loan worth €10 million with an option to buy, which could turn into an obligation under certain conditions, for €45 million.

But as they say, the devil’s in the details, as one particular clause has been hampering the whole operation.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the two parties haven’t been able to agree on the condition that will trigger the obligation to buy.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What’s stopping Juventus & PSG from finalising Kolo Muani deal

Juventus are determined to link this clause to the club’s qualification for the 2026/27 Champions League. In other words, the Bianconeri would only be obliged to purchase Kolo Muani if they secure their spot in Europe’s elite club competition next season, and thus unlock a substantial financial boost.

On the other hand, PSG insist on a more guaranteed condition that would dispel all uncertainty regarding the player’s future.

In the meantime, the Turin-based newspaper reveals that the deal has now stalled, as it remains unclear whether the two clubs will attempt to unblock it through a new round of negotiations or simply head in separate ways.