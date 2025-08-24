While the two clubs have been negotiating for months, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain still can’t find an agreement for the transfer of Randal Kolo Muani.
The French striker became an outcast in Luis Enrique’s squad last December, but was handed an escape rope by the Bianconeri, who hosted him on loan between January and June.
The 26-year-old was all too happy to play his football in Turin that he turned down offers from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham this summer while awaiting a return to Juventus. And yet, the Serie A giants have been struggling to strike a deal with their Parisian counterparts.
Juventus & PSG have been in talks for months
In recent weeks, it was suggested that two clubs had an accord in principle over another loan worth €10 million with an option to buy, which could turn into an obligation under certain conditions, for €45 million.
But as they say, the devil’s in the details, as one particular clause has been hampering the whole operation.
According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the two parties haven’t been able to agree on the condition that will trigger the obligation to buy.
What’s stopping Juventus & PSG from finalising Kolo Muani deal
Juventus are determined to link this clause to the club’s qualification for the 2026/27 Champions League. In other words, the Bianconeri would only be obliged to purchase Kolo Muani if they secure their spot in Europe’s elite club competition next season, and thus unlock a substantial financial boost.
On the other hand, PSG insist on a more guaranteed condition that would dispel all uncertainty regarding the player’s future.
In the meantime, the Turin-based newspaper reveals that the deal has now stalled, as it remains unclear whether the two clubs will attempt to unblock it through a new round of negotiations or simply head in separate ways.
Comolli is VERY WEAK. He can’t sell Milic, Vlahovic, Kostici,…, he doesn’t want to sign Kolo MUani, does he? ? ? This brings a strong NO CERTAINTY
Juventus, with its WEAK, UNcompetent management, has minimal transfer activity, the lack of activity is a cause for concern. Juventus has struggled to finalize transfers, hampered by protracted negotiations and financial constraints. I DO NOT understand WHY it took several unsuccessful negotiations, which is NOT a deal, just a TRIP. A JO! deal-making manager is ENOUGH for a maximum of 2 negotiations, and the deal MUST be CONCLUDED on the third. If Juventus is to fight for the Scudetto, they need to show much more determination in the market. If Juventus does not act decisively now, they risk another weak season and may even struggle to reach the top four.
Juventus’ WEAK bosses WHY WEREN’T they as active and aggressive in the transfer market as the Premier League’s top clubs, THEY ARE BETTER, they have made several high profile signings and attracted the world’s most talented players
A bad decision is still better than indecision.
Move on and work on Openda