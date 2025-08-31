Juventus have yet to receive the green light in their long and tiresome negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.

The French striker has been on PSG’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. However, he never truly found his niche in the City of Lights.

On the contrary, the 26-year-old was ‘very happy’ during his six-month loan spell in Turin between January and June. Therefore, he has been keen to reunite with Igor Tudor’s men.

Juventus & PSG still can’t agree on a formula

While many had expected the two clubs to strike a swift agreement, their negotiations have been anything but smooth.

Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli has been trying to come up with a solution, with just over 24 hours separating us from the transfer deadline, he risks running out of time.

In recent days, it has been suggested that the Serie A giants tried to change the formula, offering a loan with an option to buy, rather than an obligation, while raising loan fees.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, PSG have now refused this proposal, as they insist on adding an obligation to buy.

Nevertheless, Juventus have yet to give up, as they continue to count on the player’s vigorous desire to join them.

Can Juventus unlock Kolo Muani deal in time?

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juve and PSG are still working on finding a solution, while Kolo Muani is refusing all other destinations.

In the meantime, other sources in Italy and abroad have claimed that the Bianconeri are also keeping an eye on alternative solutions, mainly Lois Openda.

The Serie A giants have reportedly opened talks with RB Leipzig for the Belgian striker, albeit he remains a fallback option for now.