Despite possessing an overcrowded midfield, Juventus are still looking to bolster the department with one particular signing.

Max Allegri is hoping to fill the gap that has been left void since the departure of Miralem Pjanic in 2020.

While Artur Melo was supposedly his like-to-like replacement, the Brazilian struggled to interpret the deep-lying playmaker role, offering little service to the frontline.

Last season, Manuel Locatelli mostly operated as a Regista, but the Italian would arguably fit better in a more advanced role.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini has his eyes set on Paris Saint Germain wantaway Leandro Paredes.

But according to la Repubblica via TuttoJuve, PSG have rejected the Old Lady’s opening for the Argentine midfielder.

The source claims that Juventus proposed an initial loan move for 2 million euros with an obligation to buy for 13 millions.

While this would raise the operation’s total cost to 15 millions, the Ligue 1 champions value their player at 20 millions.

So we’ll have to wait and see whether the Bianconeri will come forward with an improved bid.

Paredes has been a part of PSG’s squad since January 2019 when he made the switch from Zenit. However, he never truly established himself as a first team regular at Le Parc des Princes – at least not for long spells.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old has Serie A experience under his belt since he played for Empoli and Roma between 2015 and 2017, which could help him establish himself in Turin.