Juventus is closing in on a move for Angel di Maria, and the Argentinian could be joined at the Allianz Stadium by two other PSG teammates.

He leaves the French club as a free agent after seven years with them as they look to revamp their squad.

He is not the only departure expected at the Parc des Princes, and two more PSG players have been offered to Juve.

La Repubblica, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the Bianconeri have been offered a chance to sign Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi.

Both players have attracted Juve’s attention in the past, but the Bianconeri have been focused on other targets.

The report claims the offer was made to Federico Cherubini, and he is now seriously considering if they will be good enough for the club.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is a midfielder we need in our squad, and we will benefit from adding him to the group.

However, Icardi is a profile we will not want to be associated with because of the off-field drama that follows him.

The former Inter Milan striker has not even been in great form in the last year, but his off-field marital problems have made the headline.

If we can secure a good agreement, we can add Paredes to our squad, but a move for Icardi makes little sense.