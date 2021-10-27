PSG reportedly enter the race for Juventus transfer target

Last summer, Paris Saint Germain stole the headlines thanks to their ground-breaking new arrivals. The Ligue 1 side splashed a significant transfer fee for Achraf Hakimi, but the majority of their big signings arrived as free agents.

We’re talking about the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and of course Lionel Messi.

Thus, the Parisians could make it a habit, as they’re now tracking yet another player who could become a free agent by the end of the season.

According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, PSG have entered the fray for Denis Zakaria who is also tracked by Juventus and Roma.

The Switzerland international has been featuring for Borussia Monchengladbach since 2017, and is finally ready to make a career step-up.

The 24-year-old mostly operates as a defensive midfielder, but can also be deployed at center back.

Zakaria is surely an interesting one to watch, and his impeding free agent status makes him more tempting for his suitors.

As for Juventus, Aurelien Tchouameni has been marked as the primary option for the Regista role, but Monaco would command a large figure for their young jewel, which could force the Old Lady to search for cheaper alternatives.

However, if PSG were to truly enter the race for the Swiss as the source suggests, then the Serie A sides could be blown out of the water yet again.