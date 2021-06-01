PSG reportedly set their sights on Juventus midfielder

Last summer, Juventus earned praise for securing the signing of Arthur by offering Barcelona 10 million euros plus the services of Miralem Pjanic.

Whilst the deal was a major hit on a financial level, the Brazilian player suffered from an underwhelming first campaign in Turin.

Although he managed to cement himself as a starter for a short period of time by mid-season, injuries and inconsistent performances saw him spending the rest of the season either on the bench or on the treatment table.

The former Blaugrana star is expected to be given another chance to shine, this time under the tutelage of the returning Max Allegri, but things could change if a decent offer arrives.

According to ilBianconero, Paris Saint Germain could launch a bid for the struggling Brazilian midfielder.

The report says that Arthur is well-appreciated by his compatriot Leonardo, who serves as the sporting director of the French club, and he believes that the player can produce his best football under his protection in the French capital.

Whilst the source admits that at the moment, such a move is not considered to be a priority for PSG, but a mere idea, things could fast accelerate, and the Parisians would therefore offer Juventus a player in exchange.

It remains to be seen whether this story will develop in the upcoming weeks or just fade away similarly to numerous other transfer reports.