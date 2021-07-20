PSG sends a transfer message to Juventus over Moise Kean

Juventus and PSG are interested in a move for Everton striker, Moise Kean and are set to go head to head for his signature this summer.

The Italy international spent the last season on loan at the French club and he was impressive.

He has struggled to establish himself at Everton since he joined them from Juve in 2019.

He is back in preseason training with the Toffees at the moment and would be keen to impress their new manager, Rafa Benitez.

However, AS as reported by Calciomercato claims that Everton is prepared to sell him outright and PSG has now turned their attention towards signing him again.

In a clear sign that they want to beat Juve to his signature, they are prepared to offload Mauro Icardi to create a space in their squad for him.

Icardi remains a Juve target, but Kean would offer more long-term value to the Bianconeri and he would also command a lower salary than Icardi.

It remains unclear how much Everton wants for his signature, but they have clarified that he isn’t leaving on loan and would only leave them this summer in an outright sale.

Kean came through the ranks at Juve and had his first-team breakthrough under Massimiliano Allegri at the time.