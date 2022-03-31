PSG set to overlook Dybala in favour of another superstar

Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer, as opposed to Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine is expected to leave Turin on a free transfer after talks broke down with the Juve hierarchy, with both parties insisting that talks are over and he will now seek a new club.

PSG had been named as a potential destination for the forward, but latest reports (as stated by TuttoJuve) now claim that they are looking to land the red-hot Lewandowski instead.

Kylian Mbappe is another who is set to leave on a free transfer this summer, with all reports claiming he will join Real Madrid once his contract expires, and the Bayern striker is believed to be their favoured option to take up his role in the side.

There is no questioning the Pole’s ability, but he will turn 34 before the new season kicks off, and should he take time to settle into the new division, that could well be a risky signing.

Not that I want to see Dybala leave, I’d be quite happy not to see him improve PSG however, nor would I like to see him struggle in the French division either, with players seemingly struggling to give their best in the French capital.

Where do you think Dybala would be best suited to playing once he leaves Turin?

Patrick