Juventus have been informed about the conditions to keep Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri signed the French striker on a dry loan in January, and he immediately made an impact by scoring five goals in his first Serie A appearances.

The 26-year-old then endured an 11-match drought which also saw him lose his starting berth to Dusan Vlahovic upon Igor Tudor’s arrival, but he made a timely return to scoring towards the end of the season, helping the Old Lady clinch a Champions League spot.

Juventus keen to keep Randal Kolo Muani

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Juventus managed to secure an agreement with PSG to keep the player until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup. Nevertheless, the aim is to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

Kolo Muani has already expressed his desire to stay in Turin on multiple occasions, and the two clubs remain in contact as they look to find a definitive agreement.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, PSG are willing to extend the striker’s loan for another year, but the agreement must include an obligation to buy in the summer of 2026.

The European champions have reportedly set the price at €50 million, while Juventus are hoping to negotiate a lower figure, in the region of €40-45 million.

Juventus & PSG continue to negotiate

The Serie A giants remain confident they can find a satisfying solution for all parties, perhaps by adding bonuses and various clauses.

Nevertheless, Juventus have to be wary about the growing competition for Kolo Muani’s services, as Manchester United and Newcastle are said to be interested in the PSG outcast.

The France international joined the Ligue 1 champions in the summer of 2023 on a deal worth €90 million, but he never truly flourished at Luis Enrique’s court.