PSG star back on Juve’s radar and Ronaldo holds the key

After the additions of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris Saint Germain have built a ridiculously strong squad.

However, some of their players will end up sacrificed in the process, and one of them could be Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine joined the Parisians in 2019 after falling out with his former club, Inter, and scored 33 goals in his 62 appearances with the Ligue 1 side.

However, in the presence of the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler amongst others, the 28-year-old has found some stern competition for a starting berth.

The former Nerazzurri captain has been a transfer target for the Old Lady for quiet some time now, and the Italian club will reportedly launch another attack to secure his services.

According to Footmercato via Calciomercato, the key for Icardi’s arrival to Turin is a swap deal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s believed that the Portuguese wishes to leave Juventus this summer, but the only viable option remaining for him is PSG, who would consider him the cherry on top after their fabulous summer transfer campaign.

The report claims that the two clubs would be happy to conduct this exchange. Juve would get rid of the huge financial burden of maintaining Ronaldo for another season, whilst the Frenchmen would gladly add the Argentine as a pawn in the operation.

Therefore, the saga of CR7 is taking another twist, and at this point, we can only wait for more developments in the coming days.