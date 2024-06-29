PSG is stepping up their interest in Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen as the Dutch-Spaniard attracts the attention of clubs worldwide.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at AS Roma and did well.

This impressed most of his suitors, and Juve now faces a tough fight to keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

He expects to get more game time at Juve, but the Bianconeri are also open to selling him if a good offer comes along.

They are having a busy summer and might sign one more defender, which would limit the game time that Huijsen will get.

PSG now wants to take him away from Turin, and Calciomercato reveals their sporting director has already contacted the defender’s entourage to explore what could be done to make the move happen.

Juve FC Says

Although Huijsen is easily one of the best youngsters we have had, he might struggle to play under Thiago Motta.

With that in mind, selling him is a good solution for everyone involved, and he might favour leaving us this summer.

As long as the price is right, it is more than a good idea not to keep him on the bench at the Allianz Stadium.