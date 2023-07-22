According to Tuttomercatoweb, PSG has escalated their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, taking this action after completely sidelining Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe was left behind as the team embarked on their pre-season tour due to his failure to clarify his future. PSG is adamant that the young star either commits to a new contract or departs during this summer transfer window. However, Mbappe desires to become a free agent at the end of the next season, creating a deadlock.

As a consequence, PSG has decided to have Mbappe train separately from the first team until the situation is resolved.

In the midst of this impasse, PSG has shifted its focus to acquiring Dusan Vlahovic for their squad. Talks between all parties have intensified over the past few days, and the Parisians are hopeful that they will soon reach an agreement with Juventus.

Juventus is reportedly expecting to receive more than 80 million euros from the Vlahovic transfer and plans to fill the Serbian’s position with Romelu Lukaku.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic seems keen on leaving, and to be fair, his move to Juve has not worked out the way we wanted it so far.

He was one of the finest strikers in Europe before he joined us but has struggled since he made the move to Turin.