PSG still working on an offer to take Juventus star to Paris

PSG is still planning on signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer even though it would depend on the future of Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchmen are one of the few clubs that can afford the Portugal attacker and record goalscorer.

Ronaldo’s wages is a huge strain on Juve’s finances at the moment because of the coronavirus-inspired loss of revenues.

But he remains a reliable performer and top-scored in Serie A last season and ended the Euro’s as joint top scorer.

PSG is building a squad that can dominate European football even though they are also struggling to get Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract.

Marca via Tuttomercatoweb reports that the French club still intends to add Ronaldo to their squad.

They are not signing him as a replacement for Mbappe who has interest from Real Madrid, instead, they want both players in their attack.

The report also said that Ronaldo’s camp is keen to make the move happen and have even offered him to the former French champions.

Ronaldo will return for pre-season training shortly with the Bianconeri unless a new club comes in to sign him before then.

It would be interesting to see how Max Allegri will combine him with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in his new attack if he stays.