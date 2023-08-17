Juventus has expressed an interest in PSG striker Hugo Ekitike, as reports indicate that the Parisian club is considering the possibility of offloading the young forward.

Ekitike’s association with PSG began last season through an initial loan arrangement, which was later made into a permanent transfer. However, the French talent’s performance has fallen short of the high expectations set for him, with his presence often overshadowed by stars like Kylian Mbappe.

Seeking to bolster their ranks, Juventus had set their sights on acquiring Ekitike before the closure of the current transfer window. Unfortunately for the Bianconeri, their hopes have been dashed as the player has already made a definitive decision regarding his future.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb discloses that Ekitike has opted not to leave France during this transfer window, expressing a preference for remaining within the confines of Ligue 1. Furthermore, he is said to be inclined towards a move to Lens, thereby dealing Juventus yet another setback in their transfer pursuits.

Juve FC Says

Ekitike is a fine young striker, but we have more than enough players in that role and should not cause confusion in the squad with a new striker.

Instead of signing another frontman, we could simply sell some of our current options or focus on strengthening parts of the squad that needs new players.

Ekitike is still just 21. If he meets his potential, we can sign him in the future.