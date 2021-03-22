PSG takes the lead in the race for Juventus target

PSG has moved ahead of Juventus in the race for Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman will be a free agent at the end of this season and he has caught the attention of many top European teams.

The Bianconeri will look to reinforce their attack at the end of this campaign and they consider him one player who could help.

Top teams have targeted him since the end of last season after refusing to sign a new Lyon deal.

The French side is bracing itself to lose him when this campaign ends and Todofichajes says PSG wants to keep him in France.

The Parisians have dominated the French league in recent seasons and they have made him one of their top targets.

The report says a move to Barcelona is still an option, but the Catalans will struggle to compete for his signature financially.

Juve has had an underwhelming campaign and they will need all the top talent that they can sign in the summer.

Depay has continued to show his class in France and has scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists in 31 competitive matches this season.

These are numbers that would place Juve in a better league position and they have to keep fighting to win the race for his signature.