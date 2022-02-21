PSG targeting Juventus man in the event Mbappe leaves

PSG will return to sign Moise Kean if Kylian Mbappe leaves them at the end of this season.

Mbappe is tempted to leave as a free agent in the summer despite being the key man in Paris.

He has suitors from all over Europe and could now join another club on a free transfer.

PSG’s first option is to give him a new deal that is as big as possible, but they also know that might not be enough to keep the striker.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they now plan to replace him with Kean.

The Italian has struggled to get regular playing time at Juve this season, but he was a great player for the Parisians when he played for them in the last campaign.

It was a loan move from Everton and the French side want him back at the club again.

They believe he can recapture his best form with them even though he is struggling at Juve right now.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not adapted to the demands of Max Allegri and that is one reason the Bianconeri signed Dusan Vlahovic.

Even before the Serbian joined the club, he didn’t play often. Juve might not even stand in his way if he asks to leave and return to PSG.

We have also been linked with a move for the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori.

Both players could make a better impact at the Allianz Stadium.