PSG the latest possible destination for Juventus star

PSG has emerged as the latest destination for Brazilian midfielder, Arthur as he looks to be out of the first-team picture under Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri’s return will bring changes and one player who is likely to be out of the club is Arthur.

Todofichajes reports that Allegri is certain that the former Barcelona man isn’t a part of his plans for the new season and is open to selling him.

Having joined the Bianconeri last summer for a deal worth around 70m euros, Arthur hasn’t had the expected impact.

Andrea Pirlo trusted him to play when he is fit, but he will not get that preference from Allegri.

The report says Juve has transfer-listed him at the request of Allegri and he is set to leave.

Despite his poor campaign in Turin, he has many suitors around Europe and PSG has emerged as the latest club to show interest in his signature.

He has been offered to the French side and they have made him one of their targets, however, they will only move for him if they struggle with a transfer for Eduardo Camavinga.

Arthur’s asking price has dropped to around 35m euros as Juventus looks to get some money from his sale.