PSG tipped to sign Juventus youngster in the summer

Moise Kean has had an underwhelming return to Juventus in this campaign after he re-joined the club from Everton.

The Azzurri star struggled at the English club, and he spent last season on loan at PSG.

He was in red-hot form in Paris and Juve brought him back to Turin on an initial loan deal.

The club had hoped he would continue his Ligue 1 form, but that has not been the case.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window means Kean is now likely to spend the rest of the season on the bench behind the Serbian.

Calciomercato says he can leave at the end of this campaign and already has a suitor.

PSG wants his return, and they have been paying attention to his struggles in Turin.

They will now look to take him away from the Bianconeri by the end of this season if he still cannot shine in Italy.

Kean did well in his first spell at Juve and while on loan in France last season.

He has continued to score some important goals, but he is well behind the likes of Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata.

Because he is still young and needs enough playing time, it might be a great idea to allow him to leave the club when this campaign finishes.