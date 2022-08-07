Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Leandro Paredes as PSG closes in on a new signing.

The Bianconeri have been pursuing a move for the midfielder for much of this transfer window.

PSG remains open to selling him, but their demanded fee seems too much for Juve to pay.

The Bianconeri retains their interest, and they could find a breakthrough soon.

Tuttomercatoweb claims PSG is close to adding Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz to their squad, and this would make them offload Paredes quickly.

The Argentinian effectively falls down the pecking order when Ruiz joins, so Juve can accelerate their efforts to sign him.

Juve FC Says

The injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie have made signing a new midfielder very important.

Paredes is a fine target, and he already has experience playing in Serie A, which is a plus for him and us.

However, PSG has a lot of money, and they could decide to dig their heels in over doing a deal with Juve and demand a top fee for him.

If they land Ruiz and we still cannot meet their asking price, offering to sign him on loan could make them listen to our offer.