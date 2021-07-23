pogba
PSG trying to offload players to sign Juventus target

July 23, 2021 - 1:00 pm

PSG is one of Juventus’ major rivals for Paul Pogba and the French club is keen to win the race for his signature.

Juve has been keen on the return of Pogba over the past year as he grows unhappy with his time at Manchester United.

The midfielder isn’t happy to pen a new deal with the English club and his current contract expires next summer.

While it remains unclear if he would welcome a return to France, PSG is keen to add his name to their impressively assembled squad.

They have already added the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum to their squad this summer.

Pogba is another star player who could join them, but he won’t come cheap and would need a huge salary upgrade to tempt him to make the move.

Tuttojuve says in their bid to sign him, PSG is open to offers for Thilo Kehrer, Sergio Rico, Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa.

Their departure would free up much-needed space for the former Le Havre teenager to join them.

Juve also has to offload some players before they can sign a top star like Pogba, but the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot don’t have suitors that would pay their asking price and match their current wages.

