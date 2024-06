The Dutch-Spanish teenager spent the second half of last season on loan at AS Roma, where he impressed, and several clubs now want to add him to their squad.

Juve is aware of this, and the Old Lady is open to his departure at the right price, but they will also keep him if that price is not met.

PSG is now the latest team to show interest in the youngster, and the Ligue 1 champions believe he can be a star in their side.

They have reportedly followed him for some time and are willing to pay 20 million euros to sign the youngster.

However, Juve wants 30 million euros, and the Bianconeri could hold out for their demand because they are confident a suitor will meet it.

Calciomercato reveals this could be the issue that spoils his transfer to PSG this summer.