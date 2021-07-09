PSG turns their attention towards beating Juventus to Premier League star

PSG is moving to complete the signing of Juventus target and Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba.

The French club has had a busy summer transfer window that has seen them sign Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum and they are still not done.

Todofichajes says they are preparing a squad that can win the Champions League next season and their next target is Pogba.

The Frenchman has one season left on his Manchester United contract and he doesn’t want to sign an extension with them.

The Red Devils will have to cash in on him now or risk losing him for free in the next summer transfer window.

The report says PSG knows they would face too much competition when he becomes a free agent and they want to sign him this summer.

They have opened talks with United and they will offer the Red Devils 50m euros for his signature.

The English club wants 60m euros, but they would likely agree to sell him to PSG because they wouldn’t want to lose him for free next year.

Juve would have to spend a lot of money to beat PSG to his signature and it doesn’t seem like they will be able invest that much on him with Cristiano Ronaldo still on their books.