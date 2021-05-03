PSG U-turn could see Juventus miss out on attacking midfielder

PSG has made a U-turn and wants to offer Julian Draxler a new one-year deal just days after it seemed he would inevitably leave them.

The German will be out of a contract at the end of this season and Juventus has been plotting to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed some good fortune in the free agency market over the last decade.

Fabio Paratici has always been a fan of Draxler and this summer presented him with the best chance to sign the German.

However, Todofichajes says things have changed for the better for Draxler with regards to playing time.

Since Mauricio Pochettino became the club’s manager, he has given the German more chances to play.

PSG is now keen to keep him on for another season and they hope he will accept a short-term deal to remain with them.

Juve was already facing serious competition from the Bundesliga for his signature with the report claiming that he was close to joining Bayer Leverkusen.

If Draxler moves to Turin, Juve will have one more top attacking talent on their books and he could be a significant contributor to their campaign next season.