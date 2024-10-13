Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar remains fond of his time in Italian football while Juventus continue to loom on the horizon.

The 29-year-old gained fame after joining Sampdoria in January 2016. His exploits at the Luigi Ferraris gained him a big-career step-up, as Inter pounced on his signature in the summer of 2017.

The Slovakian became a stalwart at the back for the Nerazzurri, but eventually opted to leave the club after seeing out his contract in June 2023.

Skriniar then signed for PSG as a free agent, but his time in the French capital has been miserable thus far.

The centre-back was struggling for form in the early going before suffering an injury blow that cut his season short.

The Slovakia captain returned to the fold this season, but finds himself at the bottom of Luis Enrique’s pecking order. He only made a couple of appearances in Ligue 1 this term, one as a starter.

Therefore, the writing is on the wall for the defender who is eager to find himself a new home as soon as possible and put his career back on track.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Skriniar is nostalgic about Serie A where he had established himself as one of the finest defenders in the league.

Therefore, the player would love to return to an Italian club, so Juventus could be a match made in heaven.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new defender to replace the injured Gleison Bremer who will likely be out until the end of the season.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants will be keeping close tabs on the situation between now and January.

Juventus are hoping to capitalize on their repaired relationship with PSG following their return to the ECA to secure Skriniar’s services on favorable terms.