PSG wants Arthur on loan and they will add a Juventus target in exchange

This has been a busy summer for PSG and they could soon execute a transfer transaction with Juventus.

The Frenchmen have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portugal star isn’t the only Juve player they want.

Calciomercato reports that after they have closed out the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi, from AC Milan and Inter Milan respectively, they want to shop at Juventus next.

The report says the former French champions are interested in a move for Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian has struggled in his time in Italy and it remains unclear if he will be an integral member of the Juventus squad under Massimiliano Allegri.

The report says PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo, is keen to take him to France and wants to reach a loan agreement with Juventus over his signature.

The Frenchmen know it would be tough for Juve to allow such a talented player to leave them and they want to add a Bianconeri target to their offer.

It says they are willing to add Mitchel Bakker as a makeweight in the transaction.

The Bianconeri, who want competition for Alex Sandro, have targeted the Dutchman, as we reported earlier in the month.

It remains unclear if Juve would prefer to sell Arthur or to allow him to leave them temporarily.