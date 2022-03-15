PSG weighing up a swoop on Juventus for very important individual

PSG will change things around their club by the end of this season and it could affect Juventus.

The Frenchmen have just been eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid and it is an outcome they didn’t expect after adding the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to their squad.

They are now poised to make some changes to the club, and it could see Mauricio Pochettino get booted out as their manager.

The Argentinian has been supported to help them win the UCL and his remarkable failure this season will cost him his job.

Calciomercato claims one individual who can replace him is Max Allegri.

The Juventus gaffer has been on PSG’s radar for a long-time now and they could have moved for him sooner.

That might now happen at the end of this campaign, but Juve has nothing to worry about.

The report claims his 9m euros per season salary is big enough for him and he would hardly be tempted to swap Serie A for another competition.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has just returned to the club, and he was clearly convinced before taking the job again.

The Bianconeri is also prepared to keep him as its manager for the next few seasons.

He would unlikely want to swap a job that has more guarantee of safety for a risky one abroad.