PSG will be flexible with the sale of Paredes but Juventus must pay 20m euros

PSG is open to cashing in on Juventus’ target, Leandro Paredes, but it is obvious now that they are not a selling club.

The Ligue 1 side has an abundance of talent, but they also have more than enough money to keep all of them financially happy.

Paredes has been on the radar of Juve for some time now and they consider the Argentinian an ideal player to add to their squad.

However, a move to the Allianz Stadium will not come cheap and Juve must be prepared to pay the price to sign their man.

Calciomercato reports that PSG will sell him, but they are committed to making their valuation.

To make things easy, they will agree to a loan-with-an-obligation to buy offer from Juve.

However, the total amount must reach 20m euros, which is what they believe he is worth.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is a fine midfielder, and he is better than Arthur Melo, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Adding him to our squad will certainly make us better, but we must pay the price.

We have made some money from the sale of Matthijs de Ligt, but our midfield is not the only position we want to bolster in this transfer window.

Hopefully, we can reach an agreement to add him to our squad soon enough.