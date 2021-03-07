PSG working on finalizing Kean transfer – But Juve won’t give up yet

Moise Kean is one of the best young strikers on the planet, and thus the Juventus directors must regret selling him with every passing day.

The 21-year-old was the breakout star of the 2018/19 season, but the Bianconeri unexplainably sold him to Everton in the following summer.

New manager at the time – Maurizio Sarri – apparently wasn’t a big fan of the Italian international, which is why the young star ended it up being sold the Premier League club.

Although Kean’s lone season in England wasn’t exactly a successful one, the Juventus youth product completed a big move towards Paris Saint Germain on deadline day last summer.

The French champions were so desperate for a last-minute signing, that they didn’t even include a buy-option within the transfer.

Therefore, after finishing the season with PSG, the young bomber is supposed to return to his parent club Everton.

However, Paris director Leonardo is looking to rectify the situation.

The Brazilian is said to be huge fan of Kean, and according to ilBianconero, he will be looking to keep the player among his ranks at all costs.

During his maiden season in France, the Italian has so far scored 11 league goals, plus three goals in the Champions League.

Nonetheless, the player’s father has revealed that his son was close to rejoining Juventus last season, before ending up signing another player – he mostly likely meant Alvaro Morata.

But with Kean’s future still up in the air, the Old Lady could try their luck one last time, as they hope to bring back the jewel they have lost.