Juventus are aiming to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the Allianz Stadium following his loan spell at the club last season, and many observers believe it is a move that should be pursued.

The French striker spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan in Turin, where he produced a solid run of performances. His impact impressed both the technical staff and supporters, prompting the club to explore the possibility of extending his stay.

Igor Tudor is thought to view Kolo Muani as a crucial part of his system, and the manager is eager to see the forward return as part of his squad preparations for the upcoming season.

PSG Pushes for Permanent Sale

Juventus have reopened talks with Paris Saint-Germain in an effort to arrange another loan agreement for the attacker. Kolo Muani is reportedly open to the move and is believed to favour a return to Turin, where he settled well during his short stint.

However, Paris Saint-Germain appear unwilling to sanction a temporary deal this time around. As reported by Il Bianconero, the Ligue 1 side would prefer a permanent sale or, at minimum, a loan agreement that includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

This position reflects PSG’s current stance on the striker, who is not part of the manager’s plans going forward. Rather than keeping him on the fringes of the squad, the French champions are actively seeking a resolution that sees Kolo Muani depart on a lasting basis.

Getty Images

Financial Factors Could Complicate the Deal

While Juventus are making a strong effort to secure the forward’s return, financial considerations may pose a challenge. Kolo Muani is a talented and highly rated player, and PSG are not expected to let him go for a modest fee.

Juventus may need to weigh the benefits of his contribution against the cost of a permanent transfer. Though he would add quality and versatility to the squad, reaching an agreement that satisfies both clubs could prove difficult if PSG remain firm in their demands.

The Bianconeri’s pursuit continues, and much will depend on whether the two clubs can find common ground before the window closes.