Juventus travel to the Netherlands this week to face PSV in the second leg of their Champions League playoff, holding a narrow 2-1 advantage from their victory in Turin. With a place in the round of 16 at stake, the Bianconeri know they cannot afford to be complacent, as their advantage is slim and anything can happen in a high-stakes European fixture.

The men in black and white have been in excellent form in recent weeks, securing four consecutive victories, including a statement win against Inter Milan at the weekend. This run of results has given them confidence ahead of their trip to Eindhoven, but they are well aware that PSV will be determined to overturn the deficit in front of their home supporters.

PSV’s manager, Peter Bosz, has made it clear that he expects a vastly different game from the one in Turin, urging his players to seize the moment and use the home advantage to their benefit. Speaking ahead of the match, Bosz said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It will be a different match from the first leg, we need to score one more goal than them and we are playing in our stadium. I hope we can have a memorable evening, but we are aware that they are coming from the victory against Inter. I want a team that aims to keep the ball. I hope that our fans can make the difference tomorrow, we want a great European evening.”

Juventus know that PSV will make life difficult for them, especially with the support of their home crowd. Playing away in Europe always presents challenges, and the Dutch side will be highly motivated to push for a result that sends them through. The Bianconeri must be prepared to battle from the first whistle and ensure they remain focused throughout the match.

Their recent performances have shown they are capable of stepping up in big moments, but this will be another major test of their ability to handle pressure. A strong defensive display, combined with clinical finishing, will be crucial to securing progression to the next round.

With everything on the line, Juventus cannot afford to sit back and protect their lead. Instead, they must approach the game with the right mentality, ensuring they do not allow PSV to build momentum. The Dutch side will be determined to stage a comeback, and Juventus must be ready for a fierce contest.