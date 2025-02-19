Juventus were beaten 3-1 by PSV in the second leg of the Champions League, exiting the competition after falling in extra time.

PSV started the game on the front foot, knowing they could still progress with a strong performance.

Juve had won four consecutive matches, and this was their latest test, but it was the Dutch side who began the match better.

Things went from bad to worse for Juve as Renato Veiga was forced off after just 12 minutes, with the Bianconeri losing yet another key player.

Juve thought they had won a penalty after 21 minutes, but even after a VAR review, the referee remained unconvinced and did not award it.

Randal Kolo Muani then had a fine chance to open the scoring, but the Frenchman shot wide from a position where he should have scored.

At the break, Juve were content with the scoreline, but PSV began the second half strongly as Ivan Perisic forced Michele Di Gregorio into a brilliant save after just three minutes.

Kolo Muani then missed another good chance, with the PSV goalkeeper making an easy save from his effort.

PSV eventually capitalised on their next big opportunity, with Perisic finishing well to complete a fine team move.

The Dutch side began to dominate and put Juve under pressure, with Luuk de Jong coming close next.

As PSV failed to extend their lead, Timothy Weah stunned the hosts with a terrific equaliser for Juve.

However, the parity was short-lived as Ismael Saibari rifled in another PSV strike to level the tie on aggregate.

The home side continued to dominate possession and create the better chances, but no one could find the net again, sending the match into extra time.

PSV remained the more dangerous side, with Di Gregorio making a fantastic save to deny Saibari early in the first half of extra time.

Eventually, the home side got their reward, as Ryan Flamingo put them back in front.

Juve responded and almost found a way back, but a fine effort from Nicolo Savona was well saved by the PSV goalkeeper.

The Bianconeri then had another huge chance, but Dusan Vlahovic struck the post!

Juve kept pushing, and Di Gregorio was called into action again, producing a great save to prevent PSV from adding a fourth.

However, the Old Lady ultimately bowed out, becoming the third Italian team to exit the competition in the knockout phase.