One of the teams PSV could face in the next round of the Champions League is Inter Milan, meaning they would be moving from one Italian opponent to another.

Having just eliminated Juventus from the playoff phase of the competition, PSV will be filled with confidence, believing they can overcome any other opponent they come up against. The victory against the Bianconeri was a statement of intent, and they will hope to carry that momentum into the next stage.

Inter Milan, however, are performing better than Juventus in European competition. They finished among the top eight teams in the league phase and are also strong contenders for the Serie A title. In contrast, Juventus are battling to secure a top-four finish, highlighting the difference in quality between the two sides this season. As a result, the Nerazzurri will likely be a much sterner test for PSV than their previous Italian opponents.

Despite Inter’s strong form, Juventus did manage to defeat them in their most recent Serie A meeting. However, that result has not changed Peter Bosz’s perception of the two clubs. The PSV manager still considers the Nerazzurri the stronger side between them.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

After PSV’s victory over Juventus, Bosz was asked about the possibility of facing Inter Milan in the next round. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he acknowledged the difficulty of the challenge ahead, saying:

“We are doing something special. Today, we played well and deservedly won, expressing our football. It’s great for Dutch football that we and Feyenoord have progressed, even if we often find ourselves facing clubs that are much more powerful financially. Meeting Inter in the round of 16? Juventus are a quality team, but the Nerazzurri are a step above.”

While Inter Milan might prove too strong for PSV and knock them out of the competition, their recent loss to Juventus in Serie A is a reminder that football remains unpredictable. Regardless of what happens next, PSV will take pride in their journey and the confidence gained from eliminating a European giant like Juventus.