PSV Eindhoven have unveiled the squad that will travel to Turin to take on Juventus on the opening matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri will mark their long-awaited return to the competition by hosting the Dutch giants at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

The Red and Whites arrive to the clash while riding an impressive domestic streak. They have thus far won each of their first five domestic league outings in a clear declaration of intent.

On Monday, the Dutch champions and league leaders announced the matchday squad that will take on the Serie A giants tomorrow evening.

The list includes young American striker Ricardo Pepi, stalwart midfielder Joey Veerman and coveted defender Olivier Boscagli.

However, Peter Bosz will have to do without two former Serie A stars due to injuries.

The first is Mexican winger Hirving Lozano who made his return to the club in 2023 following a stint at Napoli. The second is Rick Karsdorp who recently ended his spell at Roma.

So here is the full matchday squad as published on the official PSV website.

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez, Joël Drommel & Niek Schiks.

Defenders: Ryan Flamingo, Mauro JR, Olivier Boscagli, Adamo Nagalo, Matteo Dams & Michael Bresser.

Midfielders: Malik Tillman, Guus Til, Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten, Isaac Babadi, Ismael Saibari, Richard Ledezma & Tygo Land.

Attackers: Johan Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Couhaib Driouech & Ricardo Pepi.