PSV star Mauro Júnior has acknowledged that his team is not in peak condition as they prepare to host Juventus in their crucial Champions League playoff this week.

After an electrifying start to the season in the Dutch top flight, where they dominated their domestic rivals, PSV have encountered difficulties in recent weeks. For months, they appeared to be clear favourites to secure the Eredivisie title, but their recent form has put them at risk of losing the crown to Ajax.

Their struggles have extended to European competition as well. Despite making it to the Champions League playoff phase, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the first leg. Now, as they prepare for the return fixture, there is uncertainty over whether they can mount a comeback against the Italian giants.

Juventus, on the other hand, have been in excellent form and are looking to capitalise on PSV’s recent slump to ensure progression to the next round. The Bianconeri have shown resilience and consistency in their performances, and this second leg presents an opportunity to further solidify their status as a serious contender in the competition.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the match, Mauro Júnior admitted PSV’s struggles but remained hopeful about their chances. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“We are not in top form, but that is part of football. We have to look positively at the next game. We did not play the good football of last season. That is true, but we have to look positively ahead. The coach is also positive. He knows that we can play our best football. Sometimes he is a bit grumpy, but we know our qualities and we know how to play football. We have not done that in the last few games.”

Despite their recent challenges, PSV will be eager to turn things around in front of their home fans. However, Juventus are fully aware of the Dutch side’s vulnerabilities and will aim to exploit them to secure another victory.

With both teams boasting top-quality players, this fixture promises to be another intense European battle. Juventus must remain focused and disciplined to ensure they do not allow PSV a route back into the tie. If they maintain their composure and execute their game plan effectively, they will be in a strong position to advance to the next stage of the competition.