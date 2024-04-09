Nicolo Fagioli is approximately forty days away from making his return to action for Juventus after serving a long-term ban due to a breach of betting rules.

Despite the setback, the midfielder has received unwavering support from the club throughout his suspension period and has continued training with the first team as usual.

Fagioli’s absence was felt by Juventus, as he is considered a key player, but the Bianconeri are eagerly anticipating his return to the squad.

During this time, Fagioli is balancing his training regime with receiving treatment for his addiction, which, if left unaddressed, could have had detrimental effects on his career and finances.

The psychotherapist overseeing Fagioli’s rehabilitation process has now provided insights into his progress, working diligently to help him achieve optimal physical and mental well-being while overcoming his addiction.

Paolo Jarre said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“How is Fagioli? He regularly participates in weekly meetings , implements all the prescriptions given to him. While the football disqualification is almost over, my work with him still isn’t because the therapy requires a minimum period of at least one year and we only started in October. One of the fantasies that he cultivates without illusions is that of the European Championships . We remembered together the story of Paolo Rossi, disqualified for two years for football betting, he had returned to play at the end of May as is happening to Nicolò, and then Bearzot had called him up for the World Cup, which Italy won and he was top scorer.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is still very young and should feel lucky he is getting treatment this early before it becomes too late.

He will recover and become one of the finest professionals in the game by the end of his career.