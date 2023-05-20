Public prosecutor refuses Juventus offer for plea deal, insists on point deduction

While Juventus are expected to be on the recipient end of a point deduction on Monday’s re-trial in the Capital Gains case, another punishment is looming on the horizon following Friday’s charges in the Prisma investigation.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are trying their best to avoid another point deduction, but their attempts have been fruitless thus far.

The source claims that the management was hoping to reach a plea bargain deal with the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné but to no avail.

While Juventus were trying to secure an agreement that settles the case with a fine, the public prosecutor isn’t willing to negotiate a deal that doesn’t include another point deduction.

As the report explains, the sentence can now only be reduced to half following Friday’s charges, while the club would have been able to lower it by two-thirds in the pre-referral stage.

The source also believes that the two cases are somewhat intertwined, as the outcome of the Capital Gains trial would certainly affect the negotiations for any bargain deal in the Prisma case.

It also remains to be seen if this trial can be concluded before the end of June, otherwise, the point deduction would be applied to next season’s Serie A standings.