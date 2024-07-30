Federico Chiesa has been accused of not being grateful to Juventus and being overrated.

The attacker has one year left on his contract and is on a collision course with the club, which has asked him to leave.

He wants to move but prefers to join a club competing in the Champions League, and not many offers are coming from top clubs.

Juve does not want him to run down his contract, but he is prepared to do so unless he gets an offer from a top club.

The Bianconeri are now working to ensure he leaves, but Chiesa is far more relaxed than usual, which has drawn criticism from Sandro Sabatini.

Sabatini insists Chiesa has not been good value for money and should be grateful that the Bianconeri spent 50 million euros to add him to their squad, implying that Chiesa was not worth the investment.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If you look at Chiesa’s numbers, even before the injury, they are not numbers for such a high valuation . It is a market dynamic, Chiesa was always told that he did not play well because of the coach”.

Adding that Chiesa “is not at all grateful to the club that paid 50 million for him and waited a year for him and now has it in his head to leave on a free transfer because on the day of the wedding Marotta sent him a message”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been struggling for much of the four years he has spent on our books, and Sabatini probably has a point.