Thiago Motta has earned praise for being an innovative manager, but his position at Juventus will come under intense scrutiny if his team fails to make the top four this season.

Not long ago, fans and neutrals alike believed that Juventus could make a late push for the Serie A title after securing five consecutive wins, including a notable victory over Inter Milan. This run of form had raised hopes among the club’s supporters, who began to believe that the team could mount a successful challenge. However, their defeat to Atalanta over the weekend revealed that old habits die harder than expected, and the Bianconeri’s title aspirations quickly came crashing down.

Juventus is now focused on winning its remaining games to rebuild momentum and finish the season strong. However, Motta’s constant tinkering with the team’s lineup could be hampering the squad’s ability to find consistency. No player seems to be assured of a starting spot, leading to a lack of stability, and as a result, Juventus has had numerous captains this season. This constant rotation appears to be hurting the players, leaving them uncertain and confused.

Marco Tardelli, a club legend, believes that Motta’s frequent changes are contributing to this sense of confusion. He expressed his concerns, as quoted by Tuttojuve, saying:

“The journey has just begun, but there is certainly a bit of confusion. The players are important, and they must always be able to feel it, while from his choices it almost seems that the coach considers himself more important than them. Eight deployed captains are too many. The club has also been a bit absent in this phase of profound change.”

With some of the best players in Serie A at their disposal, Juventus must find a way to stabilise their form. The team needs to move forward and get back on track by winning their next game and re-establishing the strong form that was briefly seen earlier in the season.