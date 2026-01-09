Juventus struggled in the final games under Igor Tudor, a run of poor results that ultimately led to his dismissal and the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as manager. Spalletti arrived with a strong reputation, having won the Scudetto with Napoli in 2023, and brought with him extensive knowledge of Italian football. Many observers felt he was the right choice for Juventus and questioned why the club had not appointed him sooner.

Spalletti accepted a short-term deal, motivated by a desire to prove his credentials and restore Juventus to competitiveness. The Bianconeri have invested heavily to strengthen the squad and ensure the team is in peak condition, but Tudor struggled to get the best from the players, leaving performances inconsistent and results disappointing.

Improvement under Spalletti

Since Spalletti’s arrival, Juventus have shown a noticeable improvement in confidence and performance levels. The players are competing with greater assurance and cohesion, reflecting the manager’s influence on both tactics and mentality. The team’s progression has impressed many, including former Juventus player Marco Piccari.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Piccari said, “Juventus forgets the draw with Lecce and beats Sassuolo. A victory built on play, quality, and tactical fluidity. The growth continues under Spalletti, and the standings are getting interesting. A small thought for David, who scores and earns everyone’s embrace. The missed penalty is behind him.”

Renewed optimism

The comments highlight the sense of optimism surrounding Juventus under Spalletti. His tactical approach and management style have brought greater structure to the team, allowing them to compete more consistently. Victories are now characterised by quality and cohesion, and players appear more confident in their ability to execute the manager’s plans.

With Spalletti on the bench, Juventus are beginning to rediscover stability and momentum. While challenges remain, the club is seeing tangible signs of progress, suggesting that the Bianconeri could soon return to challenging for honours at the top of Serie A.