Juventus dismissed Thiago Motta during the March international break following consecutive defeats that left the club questioning his suitability to lead them forward. Having taken charge at the beginning of the season, Motta struggled to deliver consistent results, prompting the Bianconeri hierarchy to make a managerial change in a bid to salvage their campaign.

The club remains determined to finish the season strongly, with Champions League qualification identified as the minimum acceptable target. In response to the team’s downturn in form, Juventus appointed Igor Tudor to oversee the final stretch of the campaign. With only a few matches remaining, Tudor has been tasked with steadying the ship and securing a top-four finish.

Although Juventus have faltered in recent weeks, they remain in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League. The decision to part ways with Motta has sparked debate, with some feeling it came too late to fully reverse the damage. Former Juventus manager Gigi Maifredi has weighed in on the matter, offering a nuanced perspective while hinting that the timing of the decision may have been less than ideal.

As quoted by Il Bianconero, Maifredi stated: “I don’t know if he should have been sacked earlier: I can’t allow myself to do so. You judge a car by driving it, not by sitting in the back seat. So I can’t judge such a delicate matter. You had to be driving to understand and feel the engine, but if I were to have a barroom conversation, well, I’d say yes, maybe it should have been done earlier.”

Maifredi’s comments reflect the complexity of managing a top club like Juventus, where external perceptions often fail to capture the internal dynamics at play. However, there is a growing sense that Motta’s tenure caused avoidable disruption and that an earlier decision to replace him might have yielded better results.

If the club had already been considering a managerial change, acting sooner could have afforded his successor more time to implement tactical adjustments and rebuild confidence. Juventus will now hope that Tudor can bring stability and guide them over the line in what has been a challenging season.