Thiago Motta faces a significant challenge as he aims to restore Juventus to their former glory this season.

The Bianconeri have given him a major platform to test his innovative ideas, which have proven successful at Spezia and Bologna.

He helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League last season and will now look to win trophies with Juventus.

While Juventus acknowledges that Motta is relatively inexperienced at the highest level, they are preparing their team to perform well this term.

The club has made some impressive signings for him and plans to add more players before the transfer window closes.

As this is his first season in charge, it remains unclear what specific targets Juventus has set for Motta. However, pundit Fabrizio Ferrari admits that it will not be an easy start for him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The favorite? Inter, because they have such a solid base of play and top-level players that they will still be the favorite. Juve will definitely be a team to watch. I have been following Thiago Motta since the PSG Primavera. I know how he makes his teams play. He will need time to make his mark but I am convinced that he will have a good season”.

Juve FC Says

Motta did well at Bologna, but that does not automatically mean he will succeed instantly in Turin.

However, we expect him to do a fantastic job on our bench this season.