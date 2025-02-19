Juventus is now on a fine run of form, winning their last four matches, a set of results that would probably not have been possible before now. The men in black and white have consistently been good over the last few weeks, and this is a run most fans did not see coming. The performances have been solid, and there is a growing sense of optimism within the fanbase as Juventus builds momentum heading into the latter stages of the season.

At the start of the season, they looked in great shape, but they failed to win games as often as fans would have liked them to. They picked up so many draws during the term, which left the team struggling to make the most of their promising displays. It seemed at times that Juventus could not quite put together a string of wins, becoming the team with the most stalemates on the continent. Their inability to close out games and pick up three points regularly left fans questioning their chances this season.

However, in the last few weeks, they now know how to win matches. They can take the lead, and fans will not be worried that they will lose it in the closing stages of the fixture. This newfound resilience is a key change, and it is evident that the team has developed an important mental toughness that was previously missing. This improvement shows Juventus has learned how to secure victories in situations that may have once resulted in dropped points.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

This clearly shows that the team has matured more than it was before, and pundit Mario Beretta admits they look to be coming together nicely as the club wants. “There is a sign, we need to see continuity. Juve has been inconsistent this year, if it were to take this trend of results and performances then it means that the project is starting to take shape,” he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

The manager and players will now be aiming to continue this fine form and ensure that they maintain their upward trajectory. Juventus’ resilience is something they will need if they are to compete for trophies at the end of the season. With the way things are currently going, Juventus fans will be hoping the team continues to build on these performances, knowing that consistency will be key as the season progresses.