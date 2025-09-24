Pundit and agent Federico Pastorello has emphasised the rapid progress made by Kenan Yildiz, noting that the Juventus forward can no longer be regarded simply as a budding youngster. Instead, he believes Yildiz has reached a level of maturity that deserves full recognition for his development and growing influence within the squad.

Although he remains among the youngest members of the Juventus first team, Yildiz has already emerged as one of their most important players. His consistent performances in recent seasons have been integral to the club’s success, and he continues to establish himself as a decisive figure in attack. The men in black and white view him as their latest hero, capable of sustaining his impact and leading the team well into the future.

Recognition and Rising Status

Juventus have taken pride in showcasing Yildiz at every opportunity, and his reputation has grown beyond the domestic stage. He has already been shortlisted for UEFA awards and was present at the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony. While he did not secure a trophy on that occasion, his trajectory strongly suggests that it is only a matter of time before he does so, given his remarkable progress and technical ability.

Pastorello, who attended the event, spoke highly of the forward’s development. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated: “Despite being a year younger than Paz, I no longer consider the Turk a budding talent, but a fully-fledged champion. A true Parisian sensation, like the one he took part in Monday night’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony. And besides, you don’t become Juventus’s No. 10 by chance…”

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

A Key Player for Club and Country

The significance of wearing the No. 10 shirt at Juventus underlines the level of trust and expectation placed on Yildiz. At just 20 years of age, he has already become a central figure for both his club and his national team, demonstrating his ability to handle responsibility on the world’s biggest stages.

Looking ahead, Yildiz is expected to play an increasingly decisive role in the pursuit of future silverware. His maturity, talent, and determination suggest that he is well-positioned to guide both Juventus and his country towards major honours. Observers of his performances will recognise the exceptional quality he brings, confirming that Juventus possess one of the most exciting talents in world football today.