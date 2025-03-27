Cristiano Giuntoli was heavily involved in Juventus’ transfer business at the start of the season, overseeing multiple signings and reinforcing the squad with additional acquisitions during the January transfer window.

Some of these new arrivals have performed well and proven to be valuable additions to the team. However, others have struggled to meet expectations, raising concerns about the club’s recruitment strategy.

Juventus were confident that they had strengthened their squad with quality signings, particularly with the arrivals of Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz. Both midfielders joined the club after excelling in their respective leagues last season, and they were expected to make an immediate impact in Turin.

Despite their strong reputations, both players have encountered difficulties adapting to their new surroundings and have struggled to consistently deliver the expected performances. As a result, Juventus have begun reassessing their transfer dealings to understand whether their investments were well-judged.

Giuntoli is now under scrutiny, and his position could come under threat if Juventus fail to secure a top-four finish. However, would it be fair to hold him solely responsible for the club’s struggles?

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Pundit Lionello Manfredonia has weighed in on the discussion surrounding some of Juventus’ summer acquisitions. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“He inherited a very complicated economic situation that has kept him busy on the sales front, where he has moved positively in my opinion, also managing to lower the wage bill. On the purchase front, Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz have not yet performed as well as they should have and could have imagined, but there are many variables. I don’t feel like saying that he was wrong to take two players of that level, emerging in Serie A and the Premier League. In the summer, everyone agreed with him.”

Giuntoli is fully aware that he bears responsibility for his transfer decisions, even in cases where he acquires players at the manager’s request. Ultimately, his tenure will be judged by Juventus’ success on the pitch and whether his signings contribute to achieving the club’s objectives.